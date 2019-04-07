...
Hennessey Elementary Students chosen for their good citizenship for March 25-29 were recognized March 29 at an assembly. Pictured are, from left: front row, Valeria Valles, Jasper Dubbins, Demian Lopez,
COMPLETION Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Lugene No. 2-33H Well; N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 33-16N-13W; 723 barrels oil per day, 6,639,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 16,417. Continental Resources
The Kingfisher Police Department has investigated or responded to the following: March 23, 6:35 a.m. — Marijuana cultivation. Officer Dillon Chaloupek and Sgt. Justin Trumbley responded to 800 S. Third
Maddi Kamas was trying to think of birdies, but couldn’t keep her mind off her dog. As tough as it was, the Kingfisher High School sophomore fought through the Oklahoma
Newcastle put a scare in Kingfisher on Tuesday night, but the Yellowjackets survived to stay unbeaten in the district with the biggest game of the season looming on the horizon.
The championship trophy of the Hennessey High School Boys Golf Invitational will once again reside in Kingfisher. The Yellowjackets torched the field Wednesday to win the tournament held at Turkey
Trey Green and Jett Sternberger will get to be basketball teammates at least one more time. The Kingfisher High School seniors were among those selected Wednesday to the Oklahoma Coaches
[Ed. Note: Doug Badger is a former White House and Senate policy adviser and is currently a senior fellow at the Galen Institute and a visiting fellow at The Heritage
In today’s society where up is down, right is wrong, man is woman and woman is man, the biggest lie of all is that the folks who live in huge,
John F. Pedigo of Wallis, Texas, died unexpectedly March 29, 2019. He was raised in Kingfisher all of his childhood. John is survived by his wife of 40-plus years, Linda
Our brother, James Marion “Jim” Maehs died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the Cimarron Nursing Center after a 25-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He had been a resident there for