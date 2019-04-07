Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Hennessey Students of the Week
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

Hennessey Elementary Students chosen for their good citizenship for March 25-29 were recognized March 29 at an assembly. Pictured are, from left: front row,  Valeria Valles, Jasper Dubbins, Demian Lopez,

AREA OIL REPORT
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

COMPLETION Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Lugene No. 2-33H Well; N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 33-16N-13W; 723 barrels oil per day, 6,639,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 16,417. Continental Resources

Kingfisher Police reports
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

The Kingfisher Police Department has investigated or responded to the following: March 23, 6:35 a.m. — Marijuana cultivation. Officer Dillon Chaloupek and Sgt. Justin Trumbley responded to 800 S. Third

Kamas battles emotions to win
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

Maddi Kamas was trying to think of birdies, but couldn’t keep her mind off her dog. As tough as it was, the Kingfisher High School sophomore fought through the Oklahoma

Newcastle put a scare in Kingfisher on Tuesday night, but the Yellowjackets survived to stay unbeaten in the district with the biggest game of the season looming on the horizon.

The championship trophy of the Hennessey High School Boys Golf Invitational will once again reside in Kingfisher. The Yellowjackets torched the field Wednesday to win the tournament held at Turkey

County trio are OCA All-State
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

Trey Green and Jett Sternberger will get to be basketball teammates at least one more time. The Kingfisher High School seniors were among those selected Wednesday to the Oklahoma Coaches

[Ed. Note: Doug Badger is a former White House and Senate policy adviser and is currently a senior fellow at the Galen Institute and a visiting fellow at The Heritage

Watermelon people
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

In today’s society where up is down, right is wrong, man is woman and woman is man, the biggest lie of all is that the folks who live in huge,

John F. Pedigo
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

John F. Pedigo of Wallis, Texas, died unexpectedly March 29, 2019. He was raised in Kingfisher all of his childhood. John is survived by his wife of 40-plus years, Linda

James ‘Jim’ Maehs
Apr 7, 2019 - 00:00

Our brother, James Marion “Jim” Maehs died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the Cimarron Nursing Center after a 25-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He had been a resident there for

